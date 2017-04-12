11-year-old Swedish girl killed in truck attack

The parents of an 11-year old Swedish schoolgirl have told local media she was one of the four victims killed in Friday's attack in Stockholm when a truck rammed into a crowd outside an upscale department store.

Sweden's TV4 said Tuesday evening that the parents released a statement saying they want to thank "the Swedish people for all the warmth and love you have given us at a time of despair and pain." They requested "peace and quiet" to grieve the death of their daughter, Ebba Akerlund.

Other victims included a 31-year old Belgian woman, a 69-year old Swedish woman, and a 41-year-old Briton whom the British government identified as Chris Bevington.

A 39-year-old Uzbek man has pleaded guilty to the crime and is being held by police.