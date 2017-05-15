12 dead, dozens injured in east China bus-truck collision

A head-on collision between a bus and truck in eastern China has left 12 people dead and dozens injured.

The truck's driver was detained for investigation following Monday afternoon's crash on a national highway near the city of Yingtan in Jiangxi province. The bus driver was among the dead.

Photos carried by online news reports on Tuesday showed the bus completely destroyed and police standing guard on the rain-slickened, curving stretch of highway. No central divider was apparent on the two-lane highway, suggesting one or both of the vehicles might have crossed into oncoming traffic.

Last week a crash in the eastern province of Shandong killed 12 people, including several South Korean schoolchildren. Their bus caught fire inside a tunnel.