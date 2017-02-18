140 Somali refugees settled in US after court suspends ban

Fellow refugees say at least 140 Somalis have been settled in the United States after being blocked for days by President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The refugees spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns about their safety. They remain at the world's largest refugee camp, Dadaab, which hosts more than 200,000 Somalis.

The group of 140 which had been vetted by U.S. authorities had been on the brink of traveling to the United States, but Trump's ban left them in limbo at a transit camp in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. They then were sent back to refugee camps.

But a U.S. court later suspended Trump's ban.

The refugees were brought back to Nairobi in the past week before leaving for the U.S.