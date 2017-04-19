Another 17 mass graves found in central Congo, UN says

The United Nations says investigators have confirmed another 17 mass graves in central Congo, bringing the number to 40 discovered since clashes between soldiers and a local militia intensified in August.

The U.N. on Wednesday said Congolese soldiers reportedly dug the graves after fighting with suspected militia members in late March and killing at least 74 people, including 30 children.

The U.N. says Congolese soldiers also reportedly killed at least 40 people, including 11 children, in the capital of Central Kasai province late last month while going door-to-door looking for militia members.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein says that if Congo's government doesn't investigate the recent violence effectively, he'll urge that the International Criminal Court or another outside entity investigate and prosecute the killings and reported rapes.