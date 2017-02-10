794 Lbs of Cocaine Worth $62M Washes up on English Beach

British police say 794 pounds (360 kilograms) of cocaine with a street value of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) has washed up on beaches in eastern England.

The National Crime Agency said the drugs were found in duffel bags on two beaches near Great Yarmouth, 140 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of London.

Matthew Rivers, from the crime agency's border investigation team, said Friday that police, border officials and coast guards are investigating how the bags ended up on the beaches. He said "it is extremely unlikely that this was their intended destination."

Norfolk Police Superintendent Dave Buckley said members of the public should contact the force if they find any more bags of drugs.