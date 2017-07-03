Afghan official: 4 civilians killed in a roadside bombing

An Afghan official says that at least four Afghan civilians have been killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province.

Zia Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the attack occurred in the morning hours on Monday and that the victims are two women and two men who were traveling in the vehicle.

He added that a third woman was wounded in the explosion, which took place in Khakrez district.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban have stepped up their assaults against Afghan security forces since announcing their annual spring offensive in April.