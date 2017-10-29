Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 13 police in northeast

An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed 13 police in an attack on a checkpoint in the northeastern Kunar province bordering Pakistan.

Hayatullah Ameri, chief of the Khan Abad district, near where the attack took place, says the insurgents stormed the checkpoint earlier Sunday. He says only one policeman escape the battle alive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.