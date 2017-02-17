Afghan official: IS kills 17 Afghan Army soldiers in east

An Afghan official says the Islamic State group launched an attack on Afghan security posts killing 17 soldiers.

Ahmad Ali Hazrat, chief of the provincial council in the province, said Friday the attack on the previous night took place in the Dih Bala district in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hazrat says IS fighters attacked Army security posts from three directions and after several hours of heavy fighting, 17 army soldiers were dead.

General Doulat Waziri , spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, says 21 IS fighters were killed.