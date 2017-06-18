Afghan officials: foreign citizen kidnapped in Kabul

A foreign contract worker was kidnapped in the Afghan capital Kabul early Sunday, said an official.

Gen. Mohammad Almas, chief of Kabul police's Crime Investigation Department said a Kenyan national was kidnapped from the Kati Char district of Kabul city, and that an investigation had been launched.

The Kenyan citizen was working bas d on a contract that he with the ministry.

Agriculture Ministry spokesman Latifullah Rashedi said the kidnapped man was working as accountant for the ministry but declined to state his nationality. Another official in the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, said the man is Kenyan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last month a Finnish woman was kidnapped from a Kabul guest house in an attack that killed a German woman and an Afghan security guard.