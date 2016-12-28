Afghan Officials: 3 People Wounded in Kabul Bomb Blast

Afghan officials say that at least three people have been wounded by a roadside bomb blast in the capital, Kabul.

Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said Wednesday that the bomb was placed under a bridge and the target might have been an Afghan parliamentarian.

Senior Kabul police official Sadeq Muradi confirmed that three people were wounded in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bomb and suicide attacks to target government officials as well as Afghan security forces across the country.