Afghan officials: Suicide attack on convoy kills at least 4

Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday the target of the bomber was a convoy of foreign forces.

Wahid Mujro, the public health ministry spokesman, said four bodies have been brought to a hospital so far. He also said 22 others were wounded.

He didn't say whether the casualties are civilians or military, but he added that the number could change from the initial reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but the Taliban have increased attacks across the country since spring began.