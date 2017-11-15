Alaska takes Canada mine concerns to Secretary Tillerson

Alaska officials want the U.S. State Department to raise with the Canadian government concerns about the impacts of British Columbia mining on waters that flow across the border.

Gov. Bill Walker, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott and the state's congressional delegation also asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to determine whether the concerns should be brought to a special international commission.

The delegation had made similar requests under the Obama administration. The commission gets involved when asked to do so by the national governments.

The Alaska officials say they are encouraged by the level of engagement the provincial government has had with the state.

But they also see a complementary federal role and would like a formal consultation process that includes state and federal agencies and tribes.