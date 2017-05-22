Albanian parliament approves government shakeup

Albania's parliament has approved a government shakeup as part of a compromise worked out between political parties before next month's parliamentary election.

The unanimous vote on Monday came after President Bujar Nishani issued decrees naming the opposition's recommendations for deputy prime minister and six other ministerial posts: interior, education, health, social wellbeing, finance and justice.

A three-month opposition boycott of parliament ended last week with an agreement between the governing Socialist Party and the opposition-led Democratic Party that was mediated by U.S. and European Union officials.

The vote on the Cabinet reshuffling, was held in a special session.

The agreement postponed the election by one week and allows the opposition, which voiced concern that Prime Minister Edi Rama could manipulate the process, to monitor voting.