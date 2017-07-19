AMC tries to distance itself from parent Wanda's troubles

The U.S. cinema chain AMC has tried to reassure financial markets it is unaffected by its Chinese parent's debts, saying the American unit never has relied on Wanda Group for financing.

Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. fell this week following reports Chinese regulators told banks Wanda's recent foreign transactions conflicted with restrictions on capital movement. Wanda bought a majority stake in AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion.

AMC said in a statement its three most recent acquisitions were financed by U.S. banks and it never has received loans from Chinese banks. The company said Wanda has three seats on its nine-member board but not a role in daily management.