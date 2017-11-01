California family missing in Brazil jungle state of Para

State police in Brazil say a California couple and their two daughters who have been journeying through South America have been missing since Sunday, when river pirates assaulted the boat they were aboard in the Amazon River delta area.

The Para state Public Safety Department says a search is underway.

It said Wednesday that pirates forced the boat to dock and fled with stolen belongings. When police arrived the Americans were not on the boat.

Authorities identified the missing family as Adam Harris Harteau, 39; Emily Faith Harteau, 37; and their daughters aged 3 and 7.

The family had recently been living in the southern Brazil city of Florianopolis, officials said. They have been using a website to document their journey around South America.

The U.S. Embassy had no immediate comment.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the family's name is Harteau and that authorities released statement Wednesday.