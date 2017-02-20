Amid protests, UK lawmakers to debate Trump visit invitation

British lawmakers are set to debate a call for U.S. President Donald Trump to be denied a state visit to the U.K. — but the Conservative government insists the invitation remains firmly in place.

Trump opponents plan to demonstrate outside parliament in London as legislators hold a debate Monday. It comes in response to an online petition with more than 1.8 million signatures saying a formal state visit "would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

On state visits, foreign leaders are hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Lawmakers will also consider an opposing petition, with more than 300,000 signatures, backing the state visit.

All petitions with more than 100,000 signatures are eligible for debate in parliament — but not a binding vote.

Trump is expected to visit later this year.