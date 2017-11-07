AP Exclusive: Oldest map to use word 'America' up for sale

LONDON — Nov 7, 2017, 12:05 PM ET
A world map in the form of a set of gores for a terrestrial globe, from 1507 by cartographer Martin Waldseemueller is displayed by Julian Wilson, Specialist from the Books and Manuscripts Department, at Christies auction rooms in London, Tuesday, NoThe Associated Press
A world map in the form of a set of gores for a terrestrial globe, from 1507 by cartographer Martin Waldseemueller is displayed by Julian Wilson, Specialist from the Books and Manuscripts Department, at Christie's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The map is the first map to name America, and is expected to realise 600,000 -900,000 UK pounds (788,229-1,182,344 US Dollars) when it is auctioned in London on Dec.13. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Christie's auction house says it has discovered a previously unknown copy of a 510-year-old map that has been dubbed "America's birth certificate" because it is the first to use the name for the New World.

Julian Wilson, senior specialist in Christie's books department, says the 1507 two-dimensional printed globe by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller is "the earliest piece of writing that uses the word America."

Waldseemueller decided to name the landmass after Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, who helped show that lands being explored by Europeans in the 15th and 16th centuries were not — as Christopher Columbus surmised — part of Asia.

Christie's said Tuesday it will sell the map in London on Dec. 13. It's estimated to fetch between 600,000 pounds ($788,000) and 900,000 pounds ($1.2 million).