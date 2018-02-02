AP Interview: Ksenia Sobchak makes Russian election glitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foe in next month's election isn't a candidate; it's public apathy.

But he has one rival who could draw voters to the polls: the celebrity TV host Ksenia Sobchak.

With her glamour, sharp wit and defiant ways, Sobchak is both loved and loathed — and maybe is just the candidate the Kremlin needs to give the March 18 election the veneer of legitimacy it so desires.

The 36-year-old Sobchak said in an interview with The Associated Press that "my popularity is huge. I'm the only person ... known to all Russian people like Putin. There is no one else in the country who is as well-known as me."