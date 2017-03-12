AP Interview: Former Obama spokesman talks Trump, Russia

A former White House spokesman during the Obama administration says he believes there's more that will come to light regarding ties between Russia and aides to President Donald Trump.

Josh Earnest, speaking to The Associated Press, pointed to political consultant Roger Stone's communication with an individual involved in hacking Democratic National Committee emails.

Earnest said that it's "undeniable that there's a lot of really good unanswered questions about why senior Trump officials are, at best, not being forthcoming about their interactions with Russians."

Asked about Trump's claim, made without evidence on Twitter, that Obama ordered a wiretap on him, Earnest said: "The bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet."

Earnest was in Dubai on Sunday to attend the Public Diplomacy & Government Communication Forum.