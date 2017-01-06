AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Women waiting outside a Brazilian prison hid their faces with T-shirts as they waited to find out the names of 56 inmates killed in a prison riot, half of them beheaded and others dismembered.

The Dakar Rally got started as drivers from around the world race for two weeks across Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia.

Cuba showed off a replica of the Granma yacht used by Fidel Castro to sail to Cuba from Mexico at the start of his rebel movement in 1956.

Thousands of people showed up for a coming of age "quinceanera" party in Mexico, after the birthday girl's parent's video asking "everybody" to attend went viral.

Fireworks exploded during New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, while a small town in Guatemala rang out the year with its annual Dance of Costumes parade featuring TV and film personalities.

Mexicans woke up on New Year's Day to a 20 percent jump in gas prices under the government's program to deregulate their once nationalized oil industry, and people responded with protests and looting.

A severe and prolonged drought in Bolivia is decimating crops and livestock. In the Mexican resort of Acapulco, gunmen got out of a vehicle and began shooting at a street market, killing six vendors.

Man's best friend brightened the day of patients being treated for chronic illnesses at a hospital in Brazil. A therapy dog "accepts the patients without any judgment," said a woman who brings her miniature schnauzer, Paola, to the hospital.

The photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Twitter handle: @LeslieMazoch