AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Demonstrators protested across Mexico over a big gasoline price hike, and the anger occasionally erupted into violence, including several days of looting and clashes between protesters and police.

Thousands of people dressed as devils sang and danced as they took over a mountain town in Ecuador for six days of revelry in the streets.

Nearly two months after Fidel Castro's death, Cubans celebrated the anniversary of the day that the Cuban leader entered Havana in 1959 after his rebel movement toppled dictator Fulgencio Batista. A few days later, dancers in costume waited for the arrival of singer Enrique Iglesias in Old Havana, where the pop star went to work on his next music video.

The first stages of Dakar Rally got underway in Bolivia and Argentina. And for the first time since the event moved to South America, storms, floods and landslides forced a suspension in two stages of the road race that is known as one of the most extreme competitions in the world.

A statue of Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires was vandalized, leaving only the legs and a soccer ball on display.

In Brazil, forensic medical students learned their trade using the remains of Josef Mengele, the notorious "Angel of Death" who conducted horrific experiments on thousands of Jews at Nazi Germany's Auschwitz concentration camp.

Haitians marked the seventh anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake. One victim, 9-year-old Judeley Hans Debel, who lost his right leg in the quake, is among children getting free horse riding lessons as therapy. Advocates of therapeutic riding say it improves balance, coordination and confidence.

