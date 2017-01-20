AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Rival gangs fought battles inside Brazilian prisons that left dozens dead, while in Mexico two prime beach resorts were the scenes of deadly shootouts.

In Cuba, a team of American scholars raced to preserve records pertaining to slavery, race and migration in colonial times. In Chile, a third generation street photographer works to preserve the dying art of taking portraits with a wooden box camera.

A father and son who own a toy museum in Mexico City showed off their displays of hundreds of thousands of toys that fill the four-story building.

In South America, the Dakar Rally came to an end with riders from around the world meeting back in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Central American teams met in Panama for the regional soccer championship.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.