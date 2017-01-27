AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

During the week that was in Latin America, U.S. President Donald Trump had a political skirmish with Mexico, authorizing construction of his promised border wall and then exchanging Twitter messages with President Enrique Pena Nieto. Pena Nieto ultimately canceled a planned meeting with him in Washington.

The Venezuelan opposition was back in the streets to demand President Nicolas Maduro's resignation. President Francois Hollande of France visited Chile and Colombia.

?A prison crisis continued to roil Brazil as the inmates of the Alcacuz penitentiary in Nisia Floresta near the city of Natal clashed in a gang rivalry and police struggled to regain control of the lockup.

Animal rights activists in Bogota, Colombia, wrangled with police as they protested the return of bullfighting that the previous mayor had banned in 2012. Colombia's constitutional court overturned the ban, ruling it part of the country's cultural heritage.

Brushfires raged across parts of Chile, destroying thousands of homes and outpacing local ability to extinguish them, forcing the country to request international aid.

?The three members of the Chapecoense soccer team who survived a plane crash appeared in public in Brazil during the team's first match after the tragedy. They attended a Sudamericana trophy award ceremony before a friendly against Palmeiras.

?Members of Honduras' national soccer team celebrated in Panama City as they were crowned champions of the Central American Soccer Cup.

This photo gallery was curated by photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

