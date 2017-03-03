AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Andean rainfall filled living rooms in Chile with sludge as rivers overflowed, triggering landslides, cutting roads and isolating thousands of people.

Families in Peru living around Lake Titicaca are eating fish likely contaminated with heavy metals. Lake Titicaca was once worshipped by Incas who proclaimed its deep blue waters the birthplace of the sun, but today high levels of mercury, cadmium, zinc and copper are found in some fish, according to a 2014 study.

In Mexico, a diabolical version of Uncle Sam joined a protest at the U.S. border fence, mocking the relationship between Presidents Donald Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto.

A bulldog named "Chuleta," or "Pork Chop," rolled in a baby stroller instead of walking at the Mexico Bulldog Club's attempt at a Guinness World Record for the most English Bulldogs walking 1 kilometer together.

Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta to win the Rio Open tennis tournament.

As Carnival came to a close and the Catholic Lenten season started, Rio de Janeiro looked back at several accidents this year, with collapsing and out of control floats injuring dozens, some seriously. One of the samba school directors whose float collapsed lamented that the show was "not blessed" this year.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City

Mazoch is on Twitter at @LeslieMazoch

