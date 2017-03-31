AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

In the latest World Cup elimination round, Brazil's national soccer team became the first to qualify for the tournament that will take place in Russia in 2018. Argentina was dealt a blow when star Lionel Messi was suspended for four games and the team lost its match against regional lightweight Bolivia, putting its qualification in doubt.

A team of Associated Press journalists traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to have a look at how U.S. immigration policies are affecting the area.

Argentines marched to remember the 41th anniversary of the military coup that led to the country's 1976-83 dictatorship. Thousands of poor farmers marched in Paraguay's capital to demand agrarian reform and the resignation of President Horacio Cartes, while Chilean demonstrators protested against the country's pension system.

In Ecuador, voters prepared for the second round of elections to decide who will be the country's next president.

This photo gallery was curated by photojournalist Eduardo Verdugo.

