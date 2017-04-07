AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Venezuelan riot police launched pepper spray and tear gas to disperse an angry crowd of several thousand anti-government demonstrators trying to make their way to congress in Caracas, while in Paraguay clashes erupt between police and protesters outside congress after senators approve a constitutional amendment to allow a president to run for a second term.

In Rio de Janeiro, a stray bullet that killed Maria Eduarda Alves de Conceicao was fired during a shootout between police and suspected drug traffickers in low-income neighborhood of Acari. She was inside a nearby school attending a physical education class when she was struck.

It was one of the worst natural disasters in Colombia in recent years. Three of the six rivers surrounding Mocoa overran their banks, causing a wall of muddy brown water and tree limbs to race through the streets, destroying homes and carrying away cars and appliances like driftwood.

In Cuba, zoologist Marta Llanes has cared for 10 baby chimps in her Havana apartment since she started work at the city zoo in 1983.

Many of the bereaved go into a lifetime of debt to send off deceased relatives in Haiti, where two out of three people live on less than $2 per day and burying the dead is a predatory business.

Brazilian club Chapecoense beat Colombia's Atletico Nacional 2-1 in a highly emotional match that commemorated the victims of last year's fatal air crash in South America.

AP journalists continue traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to have a look at how U.S. immigration policies are affecting the area.

