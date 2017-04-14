AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Holy Week is a big deal in the region with Christians holding Palm Sunday services and processions that recall the bittersweet nature of the week. The faithful clutch palm fronds and olive branches to commemorate Jesus Christ's triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.

According to plea bargain testimony from a former executive at Odebrecht, the construction giant paid $40 million to President Michel Temer's party and another party to ensure a contract with the state oil company. Brazil's Supreme Court has announced a new wave of investigations into top politicians, including eight of Temer's Cabinet ministers.

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets in eastern Caracas amid a tropical downpour Thursday to support a protest movement that is gaining steam even as it turns more deadly. While demonstrations are often held in middle-class neighborhoods, this most recent wave of unrest for the first time has sparked protests in the slums that have historically been bastions of support supporters for the late President Hugo Chavez and his movement.

At least 10 times in the last two months, crackling gunfire just outside the Uere special needs school has sent students and teachers diving to the floor as gangsters warred among themselves and police in the Rio de Janeiro slum of Mare. "The children aren't safe anywhere," said Yvonne Bezerra de Mello, founder of Uere.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

