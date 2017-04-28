AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Venezuela entered a fourth week of political turmoil as tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the country to protest against the socialist administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Brazilians living in one of Rio de Janeiro's slum complexes staged protests against violence, angered by a surge of shootouts between police and drug traffickers that has recently killed five people, all but one of them innocent bystanders, including a 13-year-old boy.

In a valley outside Mexico's capital, farmers were angry over plans to put a new water treatment plant into operation. Farms in the area have used untreated waste water from Mexico City for more than a century to irrigate and fertilize their crops, and the farmers worry their production will be hurt by the change.

Chilean youths smoked marijuana during a demonstration near La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago to promote the legalization of pot.

In Peru, competitors took part in an "Iron Man" race in Lima.

———

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

———

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo