AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Members of Bolivia's Aymara indigenous group welcomed the first rays of sunlight on the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice during a new year's ritual at the ruins of the ancient city of Tiwanaku.

In Guatemala, activists took portraits of people who disappeared during the country's civil war in the 1980s and taped them to chairs that then sat empty to mark the National Day of the Disappeared.

Police searching a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital found what authorities believe is the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history, including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro rejected U.S. calls for action by the international community to help resolve political unrest in Venezuela, which has been hit with more than two months of near daily protests fed by anger over triple-digit inflation, food shortages and a rise in crime.

Many Cuban exiles in Miami embraced President Donald Trump's announcement of a harder line for U.S. dealings with Cuba's communist government.

A special project by Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko produced portraits of women who have been victims of violence in Argentina, some displaying fresh bruises and others years-old scars.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

