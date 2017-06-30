AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

The AP took a look at the work of Argentina's genetics bank, which was created 30 years ago to help identify people who were taken by government officials after being born to political prisoners during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship. Most of the parents were slain in captivity.

Peruvian fishermen marked the feast day of St. Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, and Ecuadorean indigenous performed a warrior dance to celebrate the "Inti Raymi," or Feast of the Sun. Costumed revelers thronged Mexico City's gay pride parade. Bolivians took a night stroll through "The Valley of the Moon" desert where actors waited dressed as storm troopers and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In Colombia, musician Cesar Lopez played a guitar he merged with an assault rifle during a ceremony marking the completion of disarmament by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia under a peace accord.

People who survived a ferry sinking in Colombia waited for more information about missing friends and relatives after an accident in which nine people died but most aboard were rescued by recreational boaters and jet skiers.

Residents of Rio de Janeiro's sprawling slums are facing daily stresses akin to those in a war zone amid a sharp increase in violence, and an AP team spent time with two families to document the psychological impact.

Haitians marched to demand that the minimum wage for an eight-hour workday be increased from $4.67 to $12.47, while Venezuela's opposition continued protests demanding new elections and decrying triple-digit inflation, food shortages and worsening crime.

———

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Marco Ugarte in Mexico City.

———

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo