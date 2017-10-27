AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

As Mexicans prepare for the Day of the Dead holiday, the iconic image of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat, called "Catrina," are starting to appear across the country.

A month after Hurricane Maria rolled across the center of Puerto Rico, power is still out for the vast majority. In Caracas, women kept their hair dry with plastic bags amid a drizzle.

Squatters used tall trash containers to shower outside what used to be the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics in a Rio de Janeiro slum. Also in Brazil, a bullet punctured the back window of a car in Rio de Janeiro where a Spanish tourist was shot dead by military police as she was touring Rocinha slum.

People mourned missing activist Santiago Maldonado in Buenos Aires, where the family of the Argentine protester believes a body found this week in a Patagonia river is his.

Sao Paulo's mayor inspected the Interlagos racetrack which will host the November Formula One event in Sao Paulo, as Mexico City gets ready to host the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

———

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch

———

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers