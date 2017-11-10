AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

Bolivians carried human skulls adorned with flowers to cemeteries asking for money, health and other favors as part of the annual "Natitas" festival.

Cuba marked the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution that put the Communists in power in Russia, while Panamanians launched a month-long party commemorating both their country's 1903 separation from Colombia and its 1821 independence from Spain.

Haitian domino players carried on the custom of the losing player carrying a sack of rocks on his back until he wins a new game and can pass the bag to the new loser. Pigeon breeders in Cuba released their birds to see who could out-fly and out-maneuver their rivals and win over females.

On the outskirts of Ecuador's capital, young couples and families ventured into a pitch-black cave in search of an unlikely experience: a meal in the dark.

Brazilian police stood guard at Rio de Janeiro's state legislature while fellow officers, firefighters and health service workers protested over their salaries and pensions not being paid on time.

In Puerto Rico, a couple who lost their home to Hurricane Maria decided to move to Florida, becoming part of a debate that is raging in the U.S. territory over the morality of leaving the blacked-out island vs. staying to fulfill a patriotic duty to rebuild.

Former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou was escorted to court in Buenos Aires after he was detained on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

In soccer, players for River Plate piled atop each other after a goal against arch-rival Boca Juniors, though they couldn't pull off a victory and lost 2-1 in the Argentine league match.

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Ramon Espinosa in Havana.

