AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 to win a two-leg intercontinental playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot at next year's World Cup, its first trip to the tournament since 1982.

A Venezuelan shipping magnate with close ties to his country's socialist leadership is paying for the legal defense of Utah man Joshua Holt, who has been held 16 months charged with stockpiling weapons, though businessman Wilmer Ruperti isn't saying why he is doing it.

Four years after leaving Chile's presidency as a deeply unpopular leader, Sebastian Pinera wrapped up his campaigning as a strong favorite going into Sunday's presidential election.

Brazilian authorities opened Rio de Janeiro's hillside slums to tourists earlier this decade after tackling the gangs that controlled them, but a resurgence in violence is raising questions about whether favelas safe to visit.

A trove of old, intricate gold artifacts uncovered nine years ago in Panama have since sat in bank vaults and preservation offices because the country has no archaeological museum.

Photojournalists put on blindfolds and demonstrated outside Argentina's Congress to protest the closure of the news agency Diarios y Noticias, urging the government to declare a labor emergency for the media business and suspend dismissals for six months.

A humpback whale washed up dead on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, drawing crowds of beachgoers who took selfies with the carcass.

