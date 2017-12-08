AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

Tensions stayed high in Honduras, with no definitive winner declared in the second week since the Central American nation's presidential election.

Associated Press photographer Chery Dieu Nalio documented conditions at the La Saline slaughterhouse in Haiti's capital, where more than 100 workers are in a constant struggle to make ends meet amid unhygienic conditions, poor regulation and even violence.

Cubans held a match to mark the one-year anniversary of Fidel Castro's burial in Santiago at the eastern end of the island.

A week after resigning as Mexico's finance secretary, Jose Antonio Meade declared he was seeking the presidential nomination of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and was greeted enthusiastically by party leaders even though he is not a member.

Bolivia held judicial elections and more than 50 percent of the ballots were nullified by voters, which the opposition called a sign of no confidence in left-leaning President Evo Morales.

The Guatemalan town of Ciudad Vieja celebrated the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception to kick off the Christmas season.

School children in Mexico City cheered a visit by Brooklyn Nets players as part of an NBA Cares event to help beautify their school, which was damaged by the Sept. 19 earthquake.

————

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

————

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers