AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From the Past Week in Asia

Thick, gray smog fell over Beijing last week, choking China's capital in a haze that spurred authorities to cancel flights and close some highways in emergency measures to cut down on air pollution. Beijing and much of industrial northern China issued a "red alert," the highest level in China's four-tiered pollution warning system. China has long faced some of the worst air pollution in the world, blamed on its reliance of coal for energy and factory production, as well as a surplus of older, less efficient cars on its roads.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, a South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi Soon-sil, the jailed friend of impeached President Park Geun-hye who allegedly exploited her connections with Park to extort money and favors from the country's largest companies and manipulate government affairs.

People throughout Asia celebrated the Christmas holiday. Filipinos enjoyed roasted pig, which is traditionally served during a Christmas Eve dinner called "Noche Buena" in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

Japan's Emperor Akihito waved to well-wishers as he appeared on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to mark his 83rd birthday.

