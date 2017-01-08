AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From the Past Week in Asia

Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog last week, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways. Beijing authorities issued an "orange alert," the third level in China's four-tiered warning system, while more than 20 other cities were on the highest "red alert."

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, an Indonesian court ruled that witness testimony will be closed to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor. Jakarta Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.

A South Korean court sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison after the company's disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people and left hundreds with permanent lung damage. The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Shin Hyun-woo, Oxy chief from 1991-2005, was guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Nov. 8 announcement that 500- and 1,000-rupee bills — making up 86 percent of India's currency — were no longer legal tender has posed an enormous hardship for millions of people who use cash for everything from salaries to cellphone charges.

