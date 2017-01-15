AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From the Past Week in Asia

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said last week that he would announce soon whether he will run for South Korea's presidency, as he returned home and strongly hinted at his political ambitions before hundreds of cheering supporters. Ban's return will likely heat up local politics as he's considered the only major conservative contender in a possible early election to replace impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Vietnam during his last trip as the top U.S. diplomat. Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran, toured the Mekong Delta region, where he fought almost 50 years ago. He also praised relations with his former foes, though he urged greater respect for human rights in Vietnam.

Hong Kong's No. 2 government official said she was resigning to prepare for a leadership bid for the southern Chinese city's top job. Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said she tendered her resignation to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying and asked him to submit it to Beijing for approval.

People throughout Asia are preparing for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Officials expect that Chinese travelers will make almost 3 billion trips during the holiday travel rush that runs through Feb. 21. Those trips include intercity flights, trains and local bus rides to villages for China's 1.4 billion people.

