AP PHOTOS: Editor Selections From the Past Week in Asia

Ethnic Chinese communities and others across Asia celebrated the Lunar New Year on Saturday by lighting incense sticks at temples, eating traditional foods such as dumplings and setting off fireworks.

Officials in Beijing urged citizens not to set off firecrackers due to environmental concerns, but air pollution levels still shot up as people marked the start of the year of the rooster.

Police in Bangladesh's capital fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Thursday to disperse protesters demanding cancellation of plans for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured.

Fans of a traditional bull-taming ritual in southern India who had been protesting for a week in support of the sport went on a rampage Monday, attacking a police station with stones and setting dozens of police vehicles on fire in anger at being forcibly evicted from the beach where they been holding the demonstrations.

Heavy snow covered parts of the continent, prompting authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir to issue avalanche warnings.

Japanese sumo fans celebrated the promotion of the first Japanese-born wrestler to the top rank of the country's ancient sport in almost two decades. Mongolians and Hawaiians have dominated the sport in recent years, causing concern among some sumo officials and fans.

