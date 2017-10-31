AP PHOTOS: Egyptian dons Saudi robot Halloween costume

An Egyptian satirist has dressed up for Halloween as 'Sophia the Robot,' an automaton recently declared a citizen of Saudi Arabia, mocking the kingdom's move and generating laughter and shock on the streets of Cairo.

Sherine Arafa wore the outfit on Tuesday, mimicking the advanced lifelike humanoid robot that spoke at a panel on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Oct. 25.

Many took to social media to mock the Saudi announcement, suggesting that Sophia had more rights than human women in the ultraconservative kingdom, where women will be allowed to drive for the first time next summer.

Here is a series of photos by Nariman El-Mofty of Arafa as "Sophia the Robot."

