AP PHOTOS: Late king's image omnipresent in mournin

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej watched over his kingdom for 70 years — and he continues to do so a year after his death.

As Thailand prepares for his cremation ceremony Thursday, Bhumibol's image is omnipresent across the country in messages commemorating his life and mourning his death. Photos of a monarch many Thais loved like a father can be found everywhere from billboards to ATM screens, from full-page tributes in national newspapers to commemorative books in street-side markets, from shrines in shopping malls to exhibits in art galleries.

As the text next to one image read: "In the hearts of all Thais he will forever remain the leading bright light."