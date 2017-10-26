AP PHOTOS: Thailand says farewell to king, father figure

When King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last October, Thailand began a year of mourning, a national outpouring of grief capped Thursday by funeral ceremonies steeped in centuries of tradition.

Many Thais loved the 88-year-old Bhumibol as a father, and the ceremonies were viewed by tens of thousands of mourners dressed all in black who thronged the streets of Bangkok, and by millions more across the kingdom who watched live on TV.

Here's a collection of images chronicling the observances.

