AP PHOTOS: Thailand says farewell to king, father figure

Oct 26, 2017, 9:00 PM ET
In this Sept. 14, 2017, photo, a visitor looks at a photo exhibition of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. As Thailand prepares for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's cremation ceremony Thursday, Oct. 26, his image is omnipresent across the country in messages commemorating his life and mourning his death. Photos of a man many Thais loved like a father can be found everywhere from billboards to ATM screens, from full-page tributes in national newspapers to commemorative books in street-side markets, from shrines in shopping malls to exhibits in art galleries. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

When King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last October, Thailand began a year of mourning, a national outpouring of grief capped Thursday by funeral ceremonies steeped in centuries of tradition.

Many Thais loved the 88-year-old Bhumibol as a father, and the ceremonies were viewed by tens of thousands of mourners dressed all in black who thronged the streets of Bangkok, and by millions more across the kingdom who watched live on TV.

Here's a collection of images chronicling the observances.

