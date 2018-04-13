APNewsBreak: Chile victims meet pope April 28-29 at Vatican

The three main protagonists in denouncing Chile's sex abuse scandal will meet with Pope Francis over the weekend of April 28-29 and will stay as his guests at the Vatican hotel where he lives.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a survivor of Chile's most famous predator priest, told The Associated Press on Friday that he and his colleagues had agreed to Francis' invitation to come to Rome so the pope could personally apologize for having discredited them during his recent trip to Chile.

In a telephone interview, Cruz said the three men would not allow the meeting to become a public relations coup for the Vatican. He said he would tell Francis of the "horror of abuse and the horror of the cover-up" that church leaders have committed over decades.