Area around Jesus' baptism site being cleared of land mines

QASR EL-YAHUD, West Bank — Mar 29, 2018, 2:29 AM ET
This Tuesday, March 27, 2018 photo released by HALO Trust shows a digger working at de-mining the land near the baptismal site of Jesus Christ, Qasr al Yahud, in the West Bank. Pilgrims seeking serenity during a visit to Jesus' traditional baptism site may be rattled by what greets them: thousands of land mines left over from dormant Mideast conflicts. But a new project is working to rid the West Bank site of the explosive devices, clearing away the relics of war that have blemished the sacred place for nearly five decades. (HALO Trust via AP)

A new project is underway to rid the area surrounding Jesus' baptism site in the West Bank of land mines.

Workers will carefully remove the last relics of war that have blemished the sacred place for nearly five decades.

The effort, which started earlier this month, carries particular weight because of its importance to the world's Christians and the delicate international diplomacy it took to get the effort off the ground.

The project's organizers had to navigate a virtual minefield of often quarreling church denominations, as well as Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Christians believe John the Baptist baptized Jesus at the site, a lush stretch of the Jordan River flanked by desert — Christianity's third holiest site after the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

