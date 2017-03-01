Argentina demands answers from Brazil after Falkland flights

Argentina's government says Brazil has allowed several Royal Air Force flights to operate between Brazilian airports and the disputed Falkland Islands in a breach of agreements between the South American countries.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.

The Argentine foreign ministry said Wednesday in a statement that it is "concerned" about six flights last year and 12 in 2015. The ministry said it has requested an explanation from the Brazilian government.

Brazil's foreign ministry had no immediate comment, but said a statement with the ministry's position on the matter was being prepared.

Argentina claims the islands that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.