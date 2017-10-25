Argentina lawmaker turns himself after losing immunity

An Argentine lawmaker who was a top official in former President Cristina Fernandez's government has turned himself in to authorities after the lower house of Congress voted Wednesday to remove his immunity from being detained.

Local television stations broadcast images of border police entering the home of Julio de Vido to arrest him, but he apparently wasn't in at the time and later turned himself in to a Buenos Aires federal court. The 176-0 vote opened him to being held under preventive arrest on corruption charges.

The former planning minister is being investigated on suspicion of having the government overpay more than $7 billion for liquefied gas. He's also being probed for possible embezzlement in another case involving the coal mine Rio Turbio. He denies any wrongdoing. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

De Vido was one of the most powerful members of the Cabinet of Fernandez during her 2007-2015 administration as well as the 2003-2007 government of Fernandez's husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner.

Since leaving office, Fernandez has been hit by a string of corruption scandals and was indicted last year. She has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Fernandez won a Senate seat during Sunday's midterm legislative elections, which grants her immunity.

Most lawmakers belonging to De Vido's Front for Victory party were absent from the vote, arguing it was part of a political maneuver orchestrated by President Mauricio Macri against members of the party founded by the Kirchners.

De Vido became close to the presidential couple during the 1990s, when Kirchner was governor of the southern province of Santa Cruz. De Vido was later in charge of handling funds for lucrative public works contracts and other projects. His critics see him as a symbol of Argentina's endemic corruption.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the immunity is for arrest not for prosecution.