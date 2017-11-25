Argentina navy says missing sub was in good condition

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina — Nov 25, 2017, 12:44 PM ET
In this Sept. 27, 2011 photo, workers stand around the ARA San Juan submarine during a ceremony celebrating the first stage of major repairs at the Argentine Industrial Naval Complex (CINAR) in Buenos Aires. President Mauricio Macri said on Friday, NThe Associated Press
In this Sept. 27, 2011 photo, workers stand around the ARA San Juan submarine during a ceremony celebrating the first stage of major repairs at the Argentine Industrial Naval Complex (CINAR) in Buenos Aires. President Mauricio Macri said on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 the international search for the submarine carrying 44 crew members that has been lost in the South Atlantic since Nov. 15 will continue and that the sub's disappearance will be investigated. (AP Photo/Mario Defina)

Argentina's navy is insisting that a missing submarine seemed to be in good condition when it set off on a training mission, despite fears it later exploded beneath the sea with 44 crew members aboard.

Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says the sub passed a routine check two days before setting sail.

Hopes for survivors are dimming as the ARA San Juan enters its 10th day missing — which Is what experts had said would likely be the limit of its oxygen supply even if it remained intact beneath the sea.

But a multinational search and rescue effort continued Saturday. A Norwegian ship carrying a U.S. undersea rescue module was preparing to weigh anchor for the search zone, despite worsening weather.

Comments