Argentina Toughens Immigration Law, Fast-Tracks Deportations

Argentina is toughening its immigration law, making it easier to deport foreigners who commit crimes or who are being investigated.

The changes to the 2003 law were implemented Monday by presidential decree, which cites a rise in organized crime committed by foreigners. It fast tracks the expulsion of foreigners who commit crimes including drug dealing, arms trafficking or money laundering.

The government says authorities have faced bureaucratic hurdles in deporting foreigners who committed such crimes.

The toughening of the law is in stark contrast to Argentina's traditionally welcoming immigration policy. It seeks to curb a spike in crime that remains a top concern for Argentines ahead of this year's congressional elections.

Human rights advocates say that it risks stigmatizing foreigners who make up 4.5 percent of Argentina's 40 million people.