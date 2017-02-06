Argentine Man Arrested in Deaths of Wife, 4 of Her Relatives

Police in Argentina have arrested a man suspected of killing his police officer wife and four members of her family. They also accuse him of shooting and wounding his pregnant sister-in-law, killing her fetus.

Police say 38-year-old Diego Loscalzo was arrested Monday about 430 miles (700 kilometers) from where the shootings occurred in Buenos Aires province.

Authorities say Loscalzo and his wife, Romina Maguna, argued late Sunday. They believe he snatched a gun from her holster and shot her four times, then killed her sister, brother and mother and one of her brothers-in-law.

Her brother's wife, who was nine months pregnant, survived the shooting but her fetus did not.

Marches have been held in Buenos Aires and other Latin American capitals in recent years to condemn violence against women.