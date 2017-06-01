Palestinian teen stabs Israeli soldier, then shot by troops

An Israeli soldier was injured on Thursday in a stabbing attack by a 15-year-old Palestinian girl who was then shot and critically wounded by troops at the scene, the army and the girl's father said.

The attack took place near an Israeli settlement in northern West Bank.

Okab Infeat said his 15-year-old daughter Nouf had gone to school on Thursday to pick up her eighth-grade report card and didn't return home.

Infeat said he was questioned by Israeli security forces for four hours about the girl and her family life. Infeat said his daughter did not suffer from social or psychological problems.

The Israeli military said the soldier was moderately wounded. In its initial statement, it referred to the assailant as a woman, not a teenage girl.

The army said the soldier and the assailant were taken by ambulance to an Israeli hospital.

Since violence escalated in 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student in attacks. During that time, some 246 Palestinians died by Israeli fire; Israel has said most of them were attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian leaders, which is compounded by social media sites that glorify and encourage attacks. Palestinians say the attacks stem from frustration from decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.