Ashes of woman killed in South Dakota returned to England

A couple in western South Dakota have returned the cremated remains of a woman killed nearly 40 years ago to her relatives in England.

The Rapid City Journal reports that earlier this year, Sharon Papen claimed the ashes of her aunt, Lena White Hat, who was killed in Rapid Valley in 1977. But Papen lacked the money to fly the remains back to England.

Rapid City residents Bob and Vikki French volunteered to deliver the ashes during a planned trip to England. The couple returned the ashes to Papen in an airport terminal last month.

Papen says she's grateful. She says having the ashes safely returned helped her find closure.

John Thomas Martin was convicted in White Hat's death. He's serving a life prison sentence in South Dakota.

